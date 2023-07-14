IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.09. 154,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,396. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.