HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

HydrogenPro ASA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.93.

HydrogenPro ASA Company Profile

HydrogenPro ASA designs and supplies customized hydrogen plants. It provides high-pressure alkaline electrolysers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Porsgrunn, Norway.

