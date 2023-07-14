Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 5167075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 18.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.63.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 163.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.