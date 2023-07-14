Hussein Mecklai Sells 421 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $37,793.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $53,520.48.

On Friday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $48,023.64.

On Monday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 257 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $21,824.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 314,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,984. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

