Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading 18.7% Higher

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) traded up 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

