Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.37) to GBX 350 ($4.50) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 369 ($4.75).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.40 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.91. The company has a market capitalization of £447.81 million, a PE ratio of -9,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 15,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £34,350 ($44,191.43). 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

