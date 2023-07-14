Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

HUM opened at $423.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

