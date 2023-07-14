HSBC Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Safestore Price Performance
Shares of SFSHF opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
About Safestore
