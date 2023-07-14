HSBC Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

