Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
