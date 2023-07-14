Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

