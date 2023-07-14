Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases Shares of 584 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

