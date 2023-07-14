holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.79 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $224,838.08 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.77 or 0.06420339 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01846587 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $186,615.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

