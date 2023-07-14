Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 261,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,372,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 448,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.