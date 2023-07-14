Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,765.20

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,765.20 ($22.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,859.99 ($23.93). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,818.50 ($23.40), with a volume of 232,671 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.76) to GBX 2,125 ($27.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.95).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,849.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,765.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.41) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,121.57). 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

