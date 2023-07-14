Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$15.95. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.82, with a volume of 11,664 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.73. The company has a market cap of C$524.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$155.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.6819804 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

