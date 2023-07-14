Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

