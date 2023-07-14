Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 2.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,100 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 20,689,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

