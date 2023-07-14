Henry James International Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.67. 94,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,828. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

