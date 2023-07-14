Henry James International Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 3.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $106.96. 25,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,182. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

