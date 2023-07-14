Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 445 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Grid by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.00. 124,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,280 ($16.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,275 ($16.40) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

