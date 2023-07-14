Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

