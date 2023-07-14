Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.3 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.