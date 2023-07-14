Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $10.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

HL opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

