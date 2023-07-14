Head-To-Head Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Delic (OTCMKTS:DELCF)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Delic (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and Delic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Delic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $41.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Delic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -17.36% -23.92% -6.64% Delic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Delic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fiverr International and Delic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 3.38 -$71.49 million ($1.58) -19.21 Delic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Delic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy. The company also focuses on developing intellectual property through research and development for cannabis and psychedelics. In addition, it owns and operates two ketamine infusion treatment clinics; and thirteen ketamine infusion treatment clinics. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

