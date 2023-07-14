HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,240. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

