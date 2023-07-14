HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

