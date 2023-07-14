HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.