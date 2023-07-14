Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.