Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.13 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

