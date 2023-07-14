Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) is one of 364 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors 653 1387 3884 38 2.55

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors -9,953.88% -219.15% -18.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A -6.12 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors $324.74 million $36.78 million 36.30

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

