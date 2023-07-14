Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HHRS stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Hammerhead Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

