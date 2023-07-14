Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 167,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,244. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

