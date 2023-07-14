H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.47

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 54013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

