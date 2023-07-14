Guggenheim Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Neutral

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

