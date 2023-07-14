Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $71.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

