Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Up 0.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.18. 23,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 37,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.