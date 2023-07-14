Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

