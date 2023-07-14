Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $88.57.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

