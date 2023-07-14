Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

