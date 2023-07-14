Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 156,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,801,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

