Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.25. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 256,685 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.