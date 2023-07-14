Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.25. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 256,685 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Further Reading
