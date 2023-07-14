Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Glucose Health Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

