GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $66.74 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

