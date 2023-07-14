GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $66.74 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

