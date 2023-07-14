Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in June

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 227,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

