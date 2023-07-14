Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 6,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

