Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 2.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period.

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

