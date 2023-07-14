Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -462.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.70).
About Global Ports
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ports
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.