Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -462.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.70).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

