Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LANDM remained flat at $23.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.02.
About Gladstone Land
