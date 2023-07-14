Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

