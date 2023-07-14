Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.
About Gladstone Land
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.