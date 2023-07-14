Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODN remained flat at $18.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

