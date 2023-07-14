Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GBNXF. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
